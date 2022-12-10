A short video showing two siblings dancing to an amapiano song has stirred massive reactions online

The younger of the two kids grabbed his feeding bottle and danced without caring who was looking at him

Many social media users who reacted to the video were divided between choosing the best dancer among them

A mother, @cherrypokkielove, has shared a very entertaining video of her two kids dancing to the song coming from her phone.

In the clip, her older daughter was beginning to make cool moves when her toddler with a feeding bottle started dancing with so much confidence.

Many people who reacted to the kids' video said that they found it. Photo source: TikTok/@cherrypokkielove

Source: UGC

Kids danced in front of mum

The kid who stole the shine off his sister made accurate hand moves as he went on vibing to the song playing with much confidence.

Many people who watched the video online said that the kid must have been waiting for a long time to show off his skill.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3557145159204 said:

"It’s the girl for meeee with her facial expressions."

_nzila_ said:

"Amapiano warriors already."

THG said:

"Not him picking up his drink."

WeLetTheTruthOuth said:

"How u react when u are not paying any bills."

user9321827397125 said:

"The seriousness of the little boy."

D said:

"Yea them babies definitely from the island."

Her said:

"Please is the baby boy’s dance for me."

Janet Dan said:

"This challenge suppose don close like this."

PATRICIA said:

"Not him picking up his bottle like it’s Henny."

ririthebaddest said:

"He’s like lemme show u somethin girl."

Source: Legit.ng