Some ladies recently moved people to tears with their great display of compassion and kindness.

While some gifted money to strangers, a particular lady performed an applaudable act that nobody thought anyone would.

Legit.ng compiles stories of three ladies who melted hearts with their kind acts.

1. Lynda Ireogbu

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Lynda Iroegbu, opened up about how she spent her day and people got emotional.

Lynda made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile with her extreme show of love and kindness.

She revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died. The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs.

To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her. Lynda revealed that both the container she bought for her and all the goods inside are the woman's property entirely.

2. Arikemi

A kind Nigerian lady, @arikemi4, has shared a video of the moment she assisted a mentally challenged woman to babysit her newborn.

In the clip, she showed the mother picking through waste as she told her that she was done carrying the child.

The lady then noted that many sane people are finding it hard to have a child like the woman.

Many people appreciated the lady's kindness. Some netizens even begged the lady to keep an eye on the woman so that she does not hurt the child.

3. JoJo of Lele

A kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received so much love for her kind gesture to a stranger.

A touching video captured the moment she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop.

The woman looked so surprised after hearing that the shop currently belonged to her.

She jumped up and screamed with so much happiness as someone filmed her. The grateful woman went ahead to shower prayers on the kind lady as she appreciated her for the kind act.

