A Nigerian mother who asked her husband to babysit their child, Ivan, returned to witness the shock of her life

In a hilarious video, the father was spotted sleeping peacefully on the bed with the baby's pacifier in his mouth

Social media users have penned down funny comments regarding the video with many sharing their experiences

A Nigerian father has kept netizens in stitches after sleeping off with his baby's pacifier in his mouth.

The baby's mother had asked him to look after their child while she stepped out to do some work in the house.

Dad sleeps off with baby's pacifier Photo Credit: sashamac_reality/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, she returned to find the young man sleeping with their baby wide awake. The baby's pacifier was also spotted in the man's mouth.

Reacting to this, the mother exclaimed in shock, woke her husband and he acted like someone who has been dozing for hours.

Social media reactions

@user9476353453943 said:

"Somebody should come and help me to get up from the floor."

@itohan_love stated:

"My dear he is socking the socker. My best TikTok couple. Much love. Cute baby."

@libea65 wrote:

"Are u socking d socker."

@preciousoloumachi reacted:

"Your hubby is dramatic."

@sarki_nyw said:

"Buy 2 so they wouldn't have to share."

@anidiobu added:

"Ivan is always the one taking care of his dad."

Watch the video below:

Babysitting dad laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night. A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason. While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies.

Others found the video funny. Samantha___xx wrote: "When I had my son, sleep was my most precious desire. Oga no dey sleep for night at all. Just few minutes. I nearly craze."

Source: Legit.ng