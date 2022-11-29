A Nigerian lady has dragged her friend to court for refusing to fulfil his part of a business deal which they signed

The lady had acquired a motorcycle for her friend who agreed to remit the total sum of N180,000 to her after a while

However, after paying N80,000, the young man retraced his steps and insisted on not paying anything to her

A Nigerian lady has clashed with a male friend shortly after purchasing a motorcycle for him.

The young man had approached the hairstylist for help to purchase a new motorcycle to ply on the road.

Lady drags okada rider to court Photo Credit: @phemzyporch/TikTok

Source: UGC

She agreed and subsequently purchased a motorcycle worth N80,000. She however asked him to remit N180,000 to her and he agreed.

However, the man broke the contract after paying up to N80,000 which the lady used in buying the motorcycle. He insisted that since they were friends, the interest shouldn't be attached.

Lady takes friend to court

The angry lady took him to court and pleaded with the judge to help her get the remaining money.

She told the court:

"He paid for two months and stopped. He said he doesn't know what I'm talking about. That I bought the machine N80,000. Why am I adding N100,000 to it?

"He paid me only N80,000. It is remaining N100,000. He has refused to pay. He is still using the okada. He said he cannot pay, that he doesn't understand what I am saying."

In his defence, the bike man said:

"Na me sign the contract but she be my friend. I meet am make she help me find motorcycle. She buy the machine N80,000 and told me to pay her N180,000. I agree. I even give her N2,000 from my pocket to buy card. Na my friend she suppose dey considerate. That money too much, I no fit pay am."

Social media reactions

@alfredlee295 said:

"Breach of contract except the judge does not know her Job the woman is suppose to get her bike back simple."

@damilola_ayoka stated:

"Those of you shouting the interest is too much, I think you are not aware of what goes on in hire purchase. People pay as much as 100-150% of the cost."

@hopejoycesaviourisraeladded:

"Imagine how he is saying am not paying 1 naira is boyfriend and girlfriend matter he's playing smart."

@queendiana111 reacted:

"150k is still okay. 100k is too much madam the interest should not more than the Okada money now. Abeg pity the aboki he go bal 50k."

Watch the video below:

