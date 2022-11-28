A Nigerian man realised over N1 million after breaking his piggy bank where he had been saving money since January 3rd

His wife who shared the story to appreciate her husband said he stopped doing N9k weekly data subscription and was instead saving the money

The excited woman also shared a sweet note he put in the piggy bank for her peradventure he passes away before the box is broken

An excited Nigerian woman has appreciated her husband for his mindboggling piggy bank savings.

She shared with Lindaikejiblog videos showing the over N1 million he realised on Sunday, November 27 when he broke his piggy bank after he stopped doing N9k weekly data subscription.

The woman also shared a sweet note her husband left in the piggy bank just in case he passes away before the wooden box is opened.

In the sweet note, her husband stated that he began saving in the piggy bank on January 3rd. He also gave some vital information to his wife, including his debt profile.

Wads of N50, N500 and N1000 were seen scattered on the floor after the wooden box was opened.

Social media reactions

@iamlacrown said:

"Now wey dem don read the letter , and the wife don know about the money in the daughter’s account and baba still de this world , hmmmm I hope she doesn’t start tasking him for the money sha."

@nmahanz said:

"I think some of you have negativity flowing through your veins though. If after reading something this beautiful and all you can write ✍️ is full of negativity then at this point only Jesus can save y’all honestly."

@sisi_painter87 said:

"More like a goodbye message. Abi why is he repeating “if we open this together, take care of our children, etc” But it’s thoughtful that he has plans for his family sha. Really thoughtful."

@seyiwummy said:

"I paid 15,500 monthly for spectranet subscription and about 15k for Glo ,I think I need to stop now and start saving . Na because of this data I no buy my dream house this year , next year we move by God’s grace."

@mimioge2002 said:

"That letter says it all. God bless all men that realise the worth of a woman in there life, the sacrifice of the woman's own life during child bearing and many more sacrifices women make to put the home together."

Man breaks his piggy bank to find N5.5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had counted N5.5 million after breaking his piggy bank.

In a viral video he posted on his TikTok handle @offwhite633, he brought out a large wooden box and carefully cracked it open.

His followers on TikTok were surprised at the large quantity of crumpled 1000 Naira notes in the box. Offwhite shared follow-up videos to show when he had finished counting the money and had arranged them in bundles of N500,000.

