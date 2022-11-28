An African lady has sent social media into a frenzy following a stunt she pulled in one of Qatar's stadiums for the World Cup

On getting into the stadium, instead of taking her seat like every other person, she surprisingly took out upholstery from her bag

Like it was her cushion chair at home, the funny lady covered her seat with the upholstery, startling a steward in the process

A lady simply identified as Jacky Vike stunned netizens with the funny thing she did in a Qatar stadium she had stormed to see a football match at the ongoing World Cup.

Jacky caused a stir when she took out upholstery and covered her seat instead of seating like every other football fan.

She took the upholstery from her bag. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jackyvike

Source: UGC

In a video she shared on TikTok, a male steward looked surprised as he watched her cover the arms and other parts of her seat before using it.

Not minding the attention she was creating, the lady sat in the chair majestically and took out a soft drink.

According to her, she had to make sure she felt at home at the stadium, hence the stunt she pulled.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to lady's stunt

Betty roster said:

"Feeling ashamed with 45 others."

nyambs said:

"Feeling shy on behalf of kenyans."

Shikuh Kinyaa said:

"Weuh thank you for representing us well."

user2600106880180 said:

"That security guy be like..wakanda witchcraft is this but si ni wewe."

silviashish9 said:

"Am feeling shy on behalf of her."

Lydiah Kerubo6 said:

"But deep down ulikua unaskia kucheka mbaya."

