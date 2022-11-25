A Nigerian lady who wanted to upgrade her living condition decided to renovate the room she sleeps in her father's house

The lady changed the whole flooring with beautiful tiles and repainted the wall with white colour

Many people were wowed by the facelift as some wondered if she would never leave her parents' house

A Nigerian lady, @bostypresh, has stirred massive reactions after she shared a short video on the renovation she carried out on a room in her father's house.

The room's flooring was redone and cool tiles were installed. In the clip, men could also be seen working on the walls to give it a beautiful look.

The lady loved how the room looked after the renovation. Photo source: TikTok/@bostypresh

Beautiful room renovation

After she was done with the wall design, she complemented the white painting on the wall with a colourful wardrobe.

Many people who reacted to the lady's video said that she has just succeed in working on the room from her younger siblings who would inherit the space.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

folayanoluwatobi said:

"U surpose do p.o.p too now. Make everything Dey shana."

abdullahiayinde42 said:

"Lol you did it for your brother’s and sisters."

kaffy110 said:

"If I was your junior sister, I will just be praying make you quickly go your husband house so I can take over."

She replied:

"Chai, Na elder sisters I get and dey are married, na me be the last born. I go carry my room go my husband house."

omodano said:

"You no go marry? your siblings go enjoy o."

oluwadasmond said:

"Try go your husband house."

