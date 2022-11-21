A vendor based in the United States has caused a frenzy online with the price of a local Nigerian broom

The broom which sells for about N100 in Nigeria was placed at a whopping sum of N11,200 abroad

Netizens have expressed shock over the incident with some people slamming the vendor over the huge amount

An American vendor has shocked people with the outrageous price of local broom selling abroad.

A photo of the broom selling for $14 (N11,200) quickly went viral online as netizens shared their thoughts.

Local broom sells for N11,200 abroad Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

While some people slammed the vendor for selling at such a whopping amount, others claimed to understand the reason for the hike.

Netizens react to photo of N11,200 broom

Mufasatundeednut shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Aaaaaaaaaaaaah! $14 = N11,200. How much is this broom normally? People just dey make money for this America."

Dah_freshdeltaboi stated:

"Na juju."

Comedianebiye reacted:

"This one would sweep any lady off her feet."

Koffithaguru reacted:

"Na dis type dem dey hang behind door for thieves to sweep till thy kingdom come."

Obaksolo said:

"This one dey sweep destiny join."

Globalwalex noted:

"This is inspiring, to u it is igbale, because it’s from Africa it should be valueless, if we can export more like this d same dollar will be valueless. If our music can sell worldwide why can’t our product."

Justgoddy said:

"100 Naira for my side, if I open eye for the seller na 50 Naira."

Pepepretti_herself added:

"I bought £50 oo. It’s 20 naira normally in my village."

Bombastigal added:

"My new business guys if you need now broom I will come London for u make I find market chop."

Teezmolly said:

"Na APC member go put that price. Dem still dey inflate price of broooooommmmmmm brooooommmmm brooommm brooooooooooooooommmmmmmmmmm."

Nutflixnchilll said:

"Na the Broom wey Jesus use pursue people wey dey sell for Temple that day."

Mrsucessguy reacted:

"You fit use this one sweep and grind ewedu na y na y na y e cost."

_jozzy_of_lagos_ stated:

"Na Broom of Life ? Can the broom sweep someone problems away? Can it sweep all the bad leaders in Nigeria? If it can’t am not Buying."

Watch the video below:

