A pretty little girl has stirred hilarious reactions online with her attitude towards her mum who made her annoyed

The little girl who was carrying her brother dropped him on the couch after her mother provoked her

Reacting to the video, several netizens made funny comments while others subtly tackled the mother over her statement

A trending video of a little girl dropping her baby brother after getting offended with her mum has gone viral online.

In a viral video, the little girl was happily babysitting her brother when her mother made a statement that didn't sit well with her.

Little girl drops baby brother Photo Credit: @tonyabradley/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her mum said:

"You won't get anything for Christmas. You didn't even make good grades. Told you to clean your room."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On hearing this, the little girl quickly put down her baby brother and walked out of the sitting room.

Social media reactions

@real_helen_of_troy_ said:

"The way she immediately put that baby down tho."

@prissy_tiffy stated:

"The baby was the first to go. He didn’t even do nothing."

@ivoryrudisill stated:

"You want me to watch the baby?! get somebody else to do it."

@weird0beauty said:

"She said bet I got something for you. Take care of your own baby."

@nursedones said:

"She put lil man down and said uh uh get somebody else to do it!"

@dabigk5 stated:

"If i’m not getting nothing u can watch yo own baby then."

@zmoneydollarz78 reacted:

"She’s like whelp you come get him then he’s not my baby or brother."

@numbed_mom added:

"I laughed so hard I dropped my phone. She said SAY LESS! The way she put him down without a second thought."

@cindyfromdablok added:

"Well you don't have a baby player no more. Thanks for the announcement."

Watch the video below:

Lady babysits mentally challenged woman's child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very kind Nigerian lady, @arikemi4, has shown the moment she helped a mentally challenged woman to babysit her newborn in a video she shared online.

In the clip, she showed the mother picking through waste as she informed her that she was done carrying the child. The lady then said that many sane people are struggling to have a child like the woman. Many people appreciated the lady's kindness.

There were social media users who begged the lady to keep an eye on the woman so that she does not hurt the child. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Source: Legit.ng