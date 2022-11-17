A married man identified as Themba Tom Ntuli has appreciated his wife for always stretching out a helping hand

The happy husband who referred to his pretty wife as his 'destiny helper' shared adorable photos

Photos of the couple have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing love for the sweet couple

A happily married man, Themba Tom Ntuli, has gushed over his beautiful wife who always offers financial support.

The proud husband shared photos of himself and his beautiful wife and showered praises on her.

Man brags about wife who helps financially Photo Credit: Themba Tom Ntuli

In his heartfelt message, he described her as a 'destiny helper' while stating instances where she footed part of their bills without hesitation.

In his words:

"I am married to a woman that says to me. Baby you have paid for the tickets please let me pay for our food.

"Baby you have paid for our food, mina let me tip our waiter /waitress. Love you paid for the flights, mina let me pay for the rental car.

"I am married to a destiny helper, a woman that loves and compliments me. My wife makes my weight lighter."

Netizens gush over adorable couple

Simbon Gile stated:

"Mina m waiting patiently for a tv show yenu."

Jacqui Tsela noted:

"Keep on spreading love, it's beautiful."

Sibiya reacted:

"Very well mannered you are blessed."

Mtimka added:

"All the best to her. We drive similar cars. Even the colour. Ohhh and im alsp writing exams."

Vee Kwayinto commented:

"U guys should have your own thingy Maan! South Africa needs to see u. Such inspiration. Funny u r just awesome one of those matches made in Heaven."

See post below:

