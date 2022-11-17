A man who has extremely dark and long hair that looks like an artificial wig has shown it in a viral TikTok video

In the video posted on November 2 by Tongxue, the man combed the hair with a brush and moved it sideways

The hair is so long and attractive that it has gone viral and attracted huge attention, with over 229k likes on TikTok alone

TikTok users are losing it over a viral video of a man who has very long hair that grazes his feet.

The short video was posted on November 2 by Tongxue, and it shows the man proudly displaying his hair for the camera.

The man moved his long dark hair from one side to the other. Photo credit: TikTok/@tongxue29.

Source: UGC

In the video which lasted for 20 seconds, the man used a brush to comb the long hair and swing it from side to side.

The hair is so long and looks like an artificial wig. A lot of TikTokers have expressed admiration for the man's hair.

Man displays dark long hair

The video opened with the man swinging his head from side to side, obviously in a bid to show each side of his adorable endowment.

He moved his hands through it and ran the brush on it so as to straighten it some more. Every move he made showed how extremely long his hair is.

It is not known how he was able to grow the hair or even how long it took, or if it is artificially attached.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng