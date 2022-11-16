A young man, Micheal King, has finished his degree with a first class from the University of Ibadan in grand style

The fresh graduate bagged seven awards from the university and emerged as the best graduating student in his department

Many social media users on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, where the story was shared, described the recognition as deserving

A young Nigerian man, Michael King has taken to Twitter to celebrate his recent academic feat of graduating with a first-class from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Sharing the good news on Twitter on Tuesday, November 15, the Sociology graduate stated that he was honoured with seven awards at their convocation ceremony as the best graduating student in the sociology department.

Micheal King bagged first class with seven awards

Source: Twitter

He describes his academic experience as challenging

King, in a conversation with Legit.ng, said though he gave thanks to God, achieving the feat was not easy at all. He said he felt fulfilled and happy because he struggled all through from being the average student to leading the pack of his class.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My journey was not easy at all. I was an average student since secondary school and even for the first 3 years of my university. When I was in my penultimate year, I wasn't among the top 5 students in my class. But one thing I would always remind my self is "I am an average student plus grace," he said.

Plans after school

On his foresight, King said his plan after graduation is to focus on his football dream. According to him, he was an active team member and has participated in different major tournaments for the University of Ibadan.

He also said his father had advised him to pursue his first degree before focusing on his football dream.

"My dream now is to focus on my football career. I have always loved the sport and I feel I am good enough to make it to the professional level.”

“All I want to become earlier is a professional footballer and so I was not interested in going to school. My dad and I then had an agreement to give him my first degree and after which I can pursue my career in football,” he submitted.

Nigerians congratulate him

Elizabeth Motunrayo remarked: "This is much!! It's a win!!! Congratulations sir”

Ekpiken said “Being "humble". This is much my guy, you earned it, you deserve a little flip. Congratulations.”

Uchenna Ibecheozor said “I just pray you get a deserving job with good pay. Congratulations”

Young Nigerian man graduates as the only first-class student in his department

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man graduated as the only first-class student in his department after bagging a first class.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, the young said that his academic journey has been a very stressful and discouraging one as his 4-year programme became 5 years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was able to navigate through with God's strength and grace.

Source: Legit.ng