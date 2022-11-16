A beautiful mother has shared a video showing how she is playfully jealous of the bond between her daughter and husband

The woman's kid gave her a frown when she touched her father's shoulder while she was in his arms

Many people who watched the video told the woman to keep off as her daughter means business about marking her territory

A mother, @kaylakosuga, has made a very funny video of herself and her family to show how her daughter now has her husband's total attention.

The woman said she had finally caught the person who stole her husband. At the start of the video, she had a fake sad face on.

Many people said that the daughter's stare was strong in the funny video. Photo source: TikTok/@kaylakosuga

Father and daughter bond

Seconds into the clip, she stretched her hand to touch her husband's shoulder while he was carrying their daughter.

The kid bent her head slightly as a nonverbal reaction to her mother's contact with her father. It was so funny.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 comments with almost 2 million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mia<3 said:

"She really said some who you touching."

Kei said:

"She's like 'who do you think you're touching?'"

KhadarTheDon said:

"Sigmund Freud undefeated from the grave rn."

Kelcy Joseph said:

"The death stare… better sleep with one eye open tonight."

Kenzie said:

"She’s like 'das my daddy'."

ana said:

"Girl be careful while you’re asleep, she’s out to get you."

Eternity.always.and.forever said:

"Why is no one talking about the way he looked at Kayla."

Coco said:

"Girl he used to be mine, You can have him, no please give me back."

demetriochupejr said:

"That eye roll at the end lol."

purplycaty said:

"My 3 yr old daughter does this too, if I hug my husband she comes between us."

Rosie said:

"If me and my partner hug while my daughters around she breaks it up, if I join her cuddle she pushes me away."

