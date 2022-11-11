A beautiful student amazed many with the dance moves she pulled off while sitting and dressed in her school uniform

In another report, two students and their teacher bonded over dance as they matched each other's energy

Two female students entertained many in another video that has gathered reactions with their well rehearsed dance

Dance has become a multicultural point that brings people together. No wonder irrespective of the race of the person performing it, people are entertained.

While there are many dance moves popularized by different musical genres and artistes, people dancing in uniforms have been getting much attention lately.

One of the students got the attention of her mates. Photo source: @sa_vibez, TikTok/@pallesaaaa, Twitter/@jah_vinny_23

Source: Instagram

In a report, some students danced with their teacher as they all showed off amazing dance moves that made many say they all must have a good relationship. Legit.ng will in this report look at three instances of students dancing in their uniforms.

1. Student danced while sitting

A beautiful female student got many people praising her classy moves as she danced gracefully while sitting down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People said that the student in uniform looks beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@pallesaaaa

Source: UGC

She beat an imaginary drum to demonstrate the rhythm coming out of the song that was playing. Her fellow students were around her watching.

2. Two students danced with teacher

A short viral video shared on Twitter showed two students standing at the base of a staircase as they were joined by their beautiful female teacher.

In no time, they all started dancing fast and their sync was perfect. Towards the end of their performance, the teacher went back upstairs as if she did not just dance with them.

3. Two students showed off their moves in school

Two students in their school uniforms danced together, making matching moves. While one was in a skirt and shirt, the other was wearing a trousers.

They way the two students danced with accuracy showed they must have rehearsed their moves very well.

Dance improves health

While dance is a form of entertainment, it also has good health benefits. According to Better Health, it could improves one's heart and lungs among many others. As you dance, know you are not just having fun, but exercising.

Father danced in daughter's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father with the TikTok handle @wealthyjev shared a funny clip of how he mischievously behaved and danced while picking up his daughter from school.

In the clip, the man left his car doors open as he blasted a song from his stereo. He danced without caring what his daughter thinks.

The lady became very shy by the act her father was putting up. She had to shield her face with one of her hands.

Source: Legit.ng