A mother trying to teach her kids how to identify colours was amazed when one of them called yellow colour pizza

In a video that has gone viral, her younger child tried hard to pronounce the colour even after she has just been told

Many people find the home tutorial between the mother and her children funny as some said she should the girl pizza

A woman, @sommypie, has made a video of her teaching her kids about colours at home. Holding what looks like pen, she asked them what colour it was.

After instructing them that it is colour yellow, they repeated the answer after her in a call and response manner.

People found the girl's answer to her mother very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@sommypie

Kid called colour yellow "pizza"

Seconds after she told her first daughter to identify the colour by asking her "what colour is this?". The kid called it yellow.

Moving to the younger child, she tried so hard to make her identify the colour even after telling her it is yellow. The kid funny said that it is colour "pizza".

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 12,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Woman organised gave birthday gifts to triplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed the moment a mother, @_shaeedah_2, made her triplet girls feel so special on their birthday.

After waking them up, the children were ushered into a room that had three different packages and new bicycles.

The TikTok clip showed how surprised the triplets were to see the goodies waiting for them. They had to quickly go unbox the packages in their bicycles' baskets.

