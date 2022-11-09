A father has stirred mixed reactions online when he shared a video of his kid walking on their covered pool

The man revealed that the thick cover could hold as much as 14,000 pounds in weight to douse people's fear

According to the father, he installed the material as a safety measure to keep his kid from accessing the pool unsupervised

A father, @beaverlandlodge, has shared a video about the safety measure he set up for their home swimming pool because of his kids.

In a clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, he showed that he used a tarpaulin-like material to cover the pool.

A kid walked over the swimming pool without falling in. Photo source: TikTok/@beaverlandlodge

Source: UGC

Are swimming pool's covers safe?

To show that it will act as a measure to keep his kid from accessing the water without an adult supervision, his child walked on it and the material held the kid's weight.

When people said that walking on the pool may not be safe as it could tear and trap the child inside, the man shared another video showing his the kid sleeping on the cover. He revealed it could hold a weight of 45,000 pounds at a time.

Watch the vide below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 1,800 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

yizhaq28 said:

"Very dangerous...they will do it when you are not around, so what will happen, you think it won't tear by accident."

DALLMEYER4321Hi said:

"It could break though and you can get caught up in it underwater."

user8627375353380 said:

"It's like a big water bed awesome love it. love that whole property well done keep it up."

A Rod said:

"We got a very similar pool cover. The guy installing it told us to NEVER walk on it because he’s seen so many cases of it tearing/breaking & people."

chrisgibson7251 said:

"Now I'm extremely jealous."

george said:

"I love this guy."

Source: Legit.ng