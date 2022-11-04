Africa is indeed unique and very beautiful among all seven continents of the world.

Apart from its diversity in culture, Africa is rich in cultural heritage and diversity, and also offers mindblowing tourist attraction sites.

Legit.ng in this article highlights five epic locations in Africa.

1. The Giant Blue Eye of Africa

Giant blue eye of Africa Photo Credit: Chandini Tours

Source: UGC

Also known as the Richat Structure, this place is an odd geological structure in Mauritania's Sahara desert close to Ouadane.

Chandinitravel says the 'eye' is nearly 50 kilometres across but still obviously clear from space.

It was initially seen as an asteroid impact structure due to its full degree of circularity, but afterwards, as a structure formed by a volcanic eruption that also seems improbable because of the lack of a dome of igneous or volcanic rock.

Currently, it is argued to be a highly symmetrical and deeply eroded geologic dome that collapsed.

2. Lake Natron

Lake Natron Photo Credit: Bus Insider SSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Lake Natron is located in the Ngorongoro District of the Arusha Region of Tanzania in Africa.

It is a mineral-rich soda lake sighted at the border between Tanzania and Kenya.

The lake is reportedly a breeding ground for several lesser flamingos, not minding the highly alkaline state of the beautiful red waters.

Whatifshow reports that Natron's water reaches up to 60°C (140°F) which is hot enough to give a human severe burn injury in just three seconds or even less. Also, with the water's high concentration of salt, a human could easily get dehydrated. Humans have been informed of the need to stay out of the water due to these circumstances.

3. White Desert in Egypt

White Desert in Egypt Photo Credit: Bus Insider SSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Egypt's Sahara el Beyda national park is also called the White Desert Protected Area.

The desert which is located in the Farafra depression, 45 km north of the town of Qsar El Farafra, was first established as a protected area in 2002.

NationalParks reports that the white sands in the desert comprise either white calcium, quartz crystals, or limestone.

In addition to shielding the unique white sands and rock formations of the Sahara Desert, the park also protects an array of wildlife.

The wildlife comprises barbary sheep, fennec fox, Dorcas gazelle, jackal, red fox, Rhmim gazelle, Ruppell’s fox, and Sand cats.

The elevation of the park also varies from 104.99 feet (32 m) to 1,158.14 feet (353 m) above sea level.

4. The seven-coloured earth of Chamarel

The Chamarel Plain Photo Credit: Bus Insider SSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Chamarel plain is located in the Rivière Noire District in southwestern Mauritius.

It is home to the seven Colored Earths, a popular tourist destination, and a geological phenomenon.

The Chamarel plain is so beautiful at sunset because of nearly seven colours at this time of day. It's a different experience and is a true wonder to see the 7 colours of the earth at once place.

5. Underwater Waterfall, Mauritius

Underwater waterfall Photo Credit: @Business Insider SSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This is an island off the coast of southeast Africa popularly called Mauritius. It seems to have an underwater waterfall at its westernmost point.

Culture Trip says it is completely safe to swim in or even surf on.

The island also known as Le Morne Peninsula has crystal clear water, which makes it possible to see through it.

However, it isn’t the water which is falling into the unknown, but rather the sand and silt sediments which are in perpetual movement. Mauritius, a young island, rests on an ocean shelf raised above seabed level.

A gradual slope is also visible, which stops in a 4000-meter-deep abyssal drop. Various shades of blue could be seen due to the movement of sand and silt deposits along these slopes.

It is this unique harmony of shades that has endeared so many admirers across the world to Mauritius.

