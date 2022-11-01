A Twitter user has revealed how he received a reward after showing kindness to a young homeless girl

The man identified as Mohamad Safa said he was eating at a restaurant when he saw the homeless girl staring at him

Out of pity, he invited the girl over to his table to eat with him and the restaurant management paid back his kindness

A Twitter user, Mohamad Safa, visited a restaurant and while eating, he noticed a little girl standing close to him.

The little girl who's been homeless stared at him and this made Mohamad uncomfortable and touched to help.

Out of kindness, he invited the little girl over to his table to eat with him. He ordered food for the both of them and they ate to their satisfaction.

When it was time to pay the bills, the restaurant management gave him a bill of $0, stating that they decided to play their part after seeing him help a homeless girl.

In Mohamad's words:

"I was eating at a restaurant, and as I looked outside I saw a homeless girl staring at me, I invited her to my table and we enjoyed our meals we ordered together. When I asked for the bill, they sent it $0 with "You did well, now it's our turn.” KARMA IS REAL. Humanity."

Social media reactions

Buffy Potter said:

"I knew the comment section would be filled with "never happened" or sarcasm...hear me out. What IF it was made up? It still brought joy to some people, maybe encouraged acts of kindness or restored someone's faith in humanity. All good things! Why Debbie Downer the situation?"

Marley B stated:

"This happened to me at a place here in Downtown Houston. I ordered a plate for a women that had come up to me right before walking. And she said, "Ma'am I would just like a warm meal." And I immediately responded, "I got you baby!" The place zero-ed out my entire bill."

Jen commented:

"I believe this. A few years ago someone picked up our tab for our meal only thing requested was to pay it forward. To this day , we remember to do this for others mostly at the grocery stores AND I've seen several others do the same! There is still hope for humanity!"

Jennifer Smith added:

"I will buy meals or give cash when I can for those are hungry. There's a man I'll check on in Hells Kitchen in NYC with a dog who can only have grain free food. I get the man a bag of food and his dog a bag of food when I can. I worry about them with the winter months coming."

Kind man offers hotel rooms to homeless people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who is also a TikToker, Brian Arya, has made news for helping homeless people with shelter.

Narrating his life story, he said while he was still struggling to make ends meet, he used to work for motels in New Jersey, People reports. As a way to kill time while he was working night shifts in a motel in 2019, he decided to start a TikTok page called @Itmotel. On the account, he shares hilarious encounters with guests.

During the pandemic, the man’s TikTok blew up when he told his thousands of followers that there are rooms available to stay for anyone who does not have a place to go or wanted to isolate. Since then, his #FreeRoomForU has helped about 100 people who do not have a place to go due to things like a job loss or quit notice.

