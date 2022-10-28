An emerging video showing a female herbalist at the abode of young men believed to be into internet fraud has stirred reactions online

According to an eyewitness who shared the clip, the woman learnt they successfully scammed someone and wanted her part in the fraudulent money

In their defence, the yahoo boys insisted that the money they got is small, suggesting that she will have no part in it

A female herbalist stormed the abode of some yahoo boys to demand her share in their recently got fraud money.

A person who witnessed their interaction recorded it and shared the clip on TikTok.

The eyewitness explained that the herbalist who sported a red attire, told the boys that her 'juju' informed her yesterday of their loot.

But the lads resisted her demand, saying what was received was small money.

"Juju woman don para say her juju tell her yesterday say the yahoo boys don pick make them make them give her share of the money but the boys say the money too small," the eyewitness' account written on the clip reads.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chidubem320 said:

"Oga make una pay the woman."

SENTENCE 337 said:

"Make them settle with her agreement is agreement."

Felix Gold Korea said:

"Make una settle am una nor get Sense."

Lamar_Official1 said:

"Greedy basted ..make them kill amh self imagine.''

stephenjoy125 said:

"So dose guys get mind 1 eat juju money ,when juju never eat since morning."

Mad Milito said:

"Na why las las most of them Dey die for accident or run mad u wan play with Amadioha abi."

Source: Legit.ng