A Nigerian man who has the uncommon ability to utter many Igbo proverbs in quick successions has gained attention online

The young man popularly known as Deparable regularly posts videos of himself having conversations laced in sweet Igbo proverbs

Deparable has attracted many Igbos who hail him for preserving the rich culture of the easterners who love proverbs

A young Nigerian man who has so many rich Igbo proverbs in his brain like an elder has gone viral on TikTok.

The man is popularly known online as Deparable, and he has become popular owing to his powerful sayings uttered in witty Igbo language.

Deparable's way of speaking in Igbo proverbs has been described as unique. Photo credit: TikTok/@deparable3656.

Deparable has the interesting ability to speak in his native Igbo language for several minutes with witty expressions without any English word.

More marvelling is the fact that everything he says is conveyed using powerful Igbo proverbs that illustrates the point he is trying to make.

He is making Igbo proverbs popular

Many of his fans and followers have hailed him for his impressive efforts which they say preserves the people's rich culture.

Igbos generally love proverbs, as according to Chinua Achebe:

“Proverbs are the palm oil with which words are eaten."

Watch one of his videos below:

Social media reactions

@DJ KARTUNE MONEY said:

"I'm proud of you brother. I'm from Umuoba Anam Anambra."

@nwadinmaibeh commented:

"Proud Igbo man."

@HIGHWAY RIDERS ONITSHA said:

"Do video for me."

@waka jeje commented:

"You are absolutely fantastic."

@vitalis reacted:

"Much love my brother."

@Ebunoha Christian said:

"Well done bro."

@sandyaku6 said:

"Lot's off love brother."

@user6985939582463 said:

"I love this I swear."

@user1717317145791 commented:

"Keep up the good work sir."

@EBUKA said:

"Igbo amaka."

Nigerian man named Oriogbade goes viral over his proverbs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man popularly known as Oriogbade spoke about his life and struggles and how he became a dropout.

The vulcanizer who is so rich in proverbs revealed that he does not have money to send his children to school.

Many Nigerians who loved his ability to find fitting proverbs for every situation hoped his life gets better.

