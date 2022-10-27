The Nigerian High Commission in Canada is celebrating two Nigerians who recently got high government positions in the country

In two separate tweets, the high commission singled out Akolisa Ufodike and Kelechi Keycee Madu and congratulated them

While Akolisa was appointed the Deputy Minister of Trade, Madu was appointed as the Deputy Premier of Albeta

Dr Akolisa Ufodike got appointed as the Deputy Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism in Alberta.

Kelechi Keycee Madu on the other had became the Deputy Premier of Alberta and also the Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions.

In a tweet to celebrate Madu, the Nigerian High Commission in Canada said:

"Until the new position, Nigerian- born Kaycee Madu served as the provincial minister of labour & immigration for Alberta since Feb. 2022."

In a separate tweet, the high commission said of Ufodike:

"He is an assistant professor in the School of Administration at the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies, York University."

Many people have congratulated the two people who are raising Nigeria's flag high in Canada.

@EdoboOkoro said:

"I say a resounding congratulations to Nigerian born citizens making inroad to Canadian political turf.."

@DavidOjukwu6 commented:

"You should change your name to Nigeria in Canada, that's how they do it here, visit their campaign offices and political leaders during election, send monitors to their elections, don't behave inferiorly."

@emekaulor commented:

"Congratulations @KayceeMaduYEG. I wish you success as you continue to make impact in Alberta. See you at the top. I guess this is more work. Jisike!"

