A school located in the Philippines has taken extra measures to ensure that students do not partake in exam malpractice

The management of the school carved out head gears and boxes which the students wore on their heads

These gears hindered the students from turning their faces or trying to peep at the next person's answer booklet

Students of a college in the Philippines had it tough during their recent exams in school.

The Legazpi city students were given caps, headgear, and even long goggles to prevent them from looking at their neighbour's answer booklet or asking them questions.

Students rock anti-cheating caps Photo Credit: @BBC Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Photos of the students rocking the 'anti-cheating' head gears have caused a frenzy on social media as some people found the situation hilarious.

Social media reactions

Aduaye Joshua said:

"Nothing is impossible in Nigeria. Even with all this Nigerians we do exploit We will be shocked that two person head will enter one helmet but the body go separate."

Samuel Chukwuezi reacted:

"Exam is not true test of knowledge u can have the best result and work for someone with the least."

Adindu Ijeoma commented:

"Na them. I no say e no go pass Phillipine people."

Princess Ezechi commented:

"Please minister of education let emulate this pattern already & say no to carryover."

Azeez Atinuke wrote:

"Nigeria my country, no try am for my country ooo, don't be surprised say na inside dat head cap expo go dey. No dey Play with Nigeria ooo, Nigeria wey be say u no go secondary school and u go get waec result. I come in peace oo."

Jackson Hensh reacted:

"Ndi Phillipine nawa for una o."

Eni Great man added:

"I wonder why e be say, na young ppl here dey comment how dem go take use d opportunity cheat wella. This are supposed to be d future leaders oo. Hmm may God help us in this country."

