A Nigerian man has broken down in tears after finding out that his newly wedded wife was into runs

The young man had gotten married to the woman unaware of the job she was doing as she had hidden it from him

Following the revelation, the man disclosed he's currently traumatized and thinking about calling it quits with her

A young man has lamented bitterly after uncovering the secret of his wife whom he just married.

Two weeks after their wedding, he went through the chats of his woman, only to discover that she was a runs girl.

The young man had no clue about his wife's past as she hid it away from him. He also discovered that she was engaging in affairs with white men and politicians.

Makavelli275 who shared the story via Twitter, said:

"A friend of mine who resides in Abuja is presently in dilemma. He just found out that his newly wedded wife, was into “runs.” “How did he find out?” You may be wondering. Well, he went thru her cell phone, & read a chat between her, & her friend, & saw where they’d a discourse about a three some they once had with a white man that works somewhere in Abuja, & also saw another chat where she was discussing with the same friend about an appointment she had at Transcorp Hilton with a politician.

"He’s confused as to what to do from here, & also strongly considering calling it quits, given that the marriage is just 2 weeks old. The situation has left him very traumatized. He found out all these yesterday."

Social media reactions

Godsnear said:

"@Makavelli275 tell your friend to stop snooping around his wife's past now they're married. There's always a dirty past to almost all humans. Had he found out before they wedded, it's deferent, but at this point it's completely irrelevant. Let him form his home, that's what ndful."

Asa Eledua wrote:

"When you say past,it means she should have deleted everything and everyone connected to the sordid past and face the new vows she made! That despite her new life and status she is still engaging in a discussion that brings up her past,means she hasn’t let go yet."

Melanin Soraya added:

"I don't support "runz" but he would have had an idea before they got married except if he didn't want to believe the signs. Secondly, has he himself been faithful all through the relationship? He can have a conversation and state how this makes him feel give a last warning."

Man in tears as wife secretly marries gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman has been dragged online after getting married to two husbands in secret. Her two husbands did not know the other existed until they bumped into each other on the road and started asking questions.

Apparently, her car sold her out after her first husband borrowed it to run an errand. While on the road, a gateman approached him and asked why he was driving his wife's car. He argued with the gateman who presented the car documents as evidence.

To strengthen the evidence, the gateman brought photos of his wife and it was the same woman named Acheing. Acheing had even mapped out a schedule for her two husbands. She sees one on only weekends and the other husband, during the working days of the week.

