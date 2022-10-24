A man has revealed that he recently discovered his girlfriend of three years only showers once every two weeks

It is a discovery that he only made recently when the two moved in together after years of living separately

According to the frustrated man, he has since decided to sleep on the couch because the last time he addressed the concerns his girlfriend did not take it kindly

A young man has revealed that he sleeps on the couch after discovering that his girlfriend of three years is an anti-shower, therefore, has a pungent smell.

The unnamed man indicated that he loves his girlfriend but her refusal to shower means she has to avoid sleeping next to her due to the stench.

Discovered after moving in with her

According to the unhappy man, he only discovered that his girlfriend showers once every two weeks after moved in together with her, the Sun reports.

He added that in all the years they've been dating, it never occurred to him that the woman he gave his heart to was poor with hygiene.

"I love her, but I did not know what I was getting into. She doesn’t shower frequently. At all. She showers at max once every other week," he said.

He indicated that the woman occasionally had body odour, which did not bother him because it is human.

Girlfriend didn't take concerns positively

The man has since concluded that the lady was in the habit of showering before going out to meet him, which is how she managed to hide that part of her.

"After a few months of trying to live with it, I was fed up. I had been sleeping on the couch because the smell was so terrible. I sat her down and tried to have a serious conversation about it," he continued.

What makes things hard for him is that the one time he attempted to approach the subject gently, his girlfriend reacted angrily and maintained that it was "none of his business" then started crying.

He is now stuck and is reaching out to members of the public to offer him solutions on how best to handle the situation.

