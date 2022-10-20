A Nigerian lady has carried the day in a pounded yam eating competition that was held in Emure, Ekiti state

The fast eater outshone her other challengers that comprised of men and a woman to emerge the victor

Mixed reactions have trailed a two-minute video that captured how the eating competition went down

The grand finale of the 2022 Emure New Yam Festival which was held in Ekiti state saw a lady win a pounded yam eating competition.

The competition which had more male folks in participation was a keenly contested one and was witnessed by a large number of people.

She outdid her opponents. Photo Credit: @ekititrends

Source: Twitter

A video shared by @ekititrends on Twitter showed the moment the competitors slugged it out for the prize.

Sporting local attire, the contestants sat in somewhat a circle on the floor as they rushed the sumptuous meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens have reacted to the lady's win with hilarious thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@EcoidBoss said:

"This is actually very wrong but I am to advise anyone of them incase of a future event. Chew the food. Less hazardous."

@fingertrickz said:

"The second lady actually won. She should have been picked as soon as she finished eating the pounded yam and not made to lick the soup from the plate and finish her calabash of palm wine. Except if all their jars were also expected to be emptied. Soup should be optional."

@47_clothings said:

"The ladies are cultist you can’t tell me otherwise..

"See how they were handling the iyan."

@Unique_Jola said:

"If I go this kain competition ehn, I wont go to win, I will be there to enjoy myself. I wont even rush. I will just be eating jejely till am OK and I will stand up."

@hanny365 said:

"These two ladies should never walk amongst "men" haba this two go finish person life nah."

@Onimisi66 said:

"No be say I like food like that, but I don't like wasting resources ni."

Lady finishes swallow in food competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had consumed swallow quickly in a food contest she entered.

In the clip, the lady surprisingly gobbled down swallows and a large portion of draw soup in seconds while the man dallied.

Immediately she finished the food, the lady jumped up in joy as people around rejoiced with her. Behind her is a setting that looks like the competition's panel of judges. Despite the lady eating so fast, her white top was not in any way stained. Many people were amazed by this.

Source: Legit.ng