A Kenyan man has shared the amazing story of how he was able to build a house with the sum of N1.2 million

In a TikTok clip, Lawrance listed the building materials and how much he bought each of them that went into the house

The end result of his efforts left TikTokers wowed as they praised him profusely in the comment section for his creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video of a nice-looking house built with simple building materials has impressed people on TikTok.

A Kenyan man named Lawrance shared a list of the items he bought in the process of building the 2 bedroom house.

The Kenyan man built the house using cheap simple items that are not too expensive. Photo credit: TikTok/@lawrance076.

Source: UGC

The total amount he spent on the house amounted to a little over N1.2 million as he budgeted very well for it.

The end result of his effort got people gushing and wishing to own such a nice house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Be smart when building, Lawrance says

Alist he upload contains the budget for the house and items he bought. He said the labour cost alone gulped about N324,000.

He advised people to be smart while building their house.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Bebz Dee said:

"I want this kind of home how much will it cost?"

@user4327641550020 said:

"Because I want something like that it's how many bedrooms?"

@mercy bianca 001 asked:

"How much did it coast?"

Rachel Andeso asked:

"Which part of Kenya is this where 30 tonnes of Sand is 27k. Meaning 1 tonne is 900bob? Noooo way!"

@adory 478 asked:

"How many rooms?"

@user4413886601619 said:

"I tried but too expensive."

@Ben Larhben asked:

"Before putting cement how long does one have to wait?"

@Black Korea said:

"This wonderful. I love it. I'm showing my bro, if he likes it I will holla you."

@Elly Elly said:

"Very smart. How many rooms is that house?"

Nigerian lady converts container into restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady called Udycanada converted a container into a fine restaurant.

At the beginning of the construction, it looked tattered, but the end result wowed internet users.

To her, it was a dream come true as she thanked God for her achievement.

Because of the extreme beauty and simplicity of the restaurant, the video she shared went viral.

Source: Legit.ng