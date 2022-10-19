A pretty lady's amazing physical growth and transformation has stirred massive reactions on social media

In the space of three years, she went from a modestly dressed, innocent-faced lady to a slay queen, according to many

While people found it hard to believe, others tried to get the secret to her new look as they gushed over her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions have trailed a lady's physical transformation as she jumped on a social media challenge.

The lady simply identified as Nasara shared a snap on TikTok showing how she looked three years ago.

She looked nothing like her past. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nasbigbaby

Source: UGC

In the picture, she rocked a lady's suit with a matching black bow tie and looked so innocent as she smiled at the camera.

Three years down the line, she looked nothing like her past. In a video capturing her present look, the lady's dress sense had changed, and she looked bigger and prettier.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

To many netizens, she went from a church girl to a 'child of the world.'

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Yaa_Sarah said:

"Please the first picture ,I want to know that were you a roman sister or a Sunday school teacher in the 80's."

black_tikets said:

"Herrrrrrr what did they feed you with."

paul arhin said:

"You look innocent, what happened?"

Andrew TATE-Top G said:

"From old woman to slay Queen."

Hennessyjod said:

"This is d real definition of transformation."

Trigger Quame Cerez said:

"Took you 3 years to turn from sister Cato into a slay queen."

Asti van-sweet said:

"From church mother to slayQueen."

Muslim lady flaunts transformation years after being dumped for being religious

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Muslim lady had caused an uproar on social media with her transformation photos.

According to Hassanat, she was dumped for being too religious. The lady jumped on the popular before versus after social media challenge in a showcase that attracted criticism from Muslim faithful.

Taking to her TikTok page, she shared pictures in which she was all covered up from head to beyond her knees as she sported hijabs.

What followed in the 'after slides' were pictures of a completely changed personality. In the pictures of the new look she showcased, the lady wasn't having hijabs on and flaunted her legs.

Source: Legit.ng