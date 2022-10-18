A Nigerian pastor, Chijioke Godson Arinze, and his wife, Mrs Oyinye Arinze have welcomed twin babies

Reports gathered that the couple was so full of joy as they welcomed their bundle of joy after 21 years of childlessness

Netizens have stormed the comments section to shower congratulatory messages on the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pastor of Grace and Truth Ministries, Chijioke Godson Arinze, and his wife, Onyinye, have welcomed twin babies.

The couple has been married for 21 years and hoping to be blessed with the fruit of the womb.

Couple welcomes twins after 21 years Photos Credit: @sandismakeover

Source: Instagram

Sandismakeover who shared the story via Instagram says the twin babies arrived on 16th October, 2022 in Delta state.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"What God can not do does not exist, God of GRACE AND TRUTH MINISTRIES HAS DONE IT AGAIN, after waiting and believing God for 21 years after marriage, GOD finally gave us what we wanted in double fold.

"Congratulations to my pastor and his wife, Pastor Chijioke Godson Arinze and Mrs Oyinye Arinze of GRACE AND TRUTH MINISTRIES ASABA DELTA STATE for the arrival of their set of twins which arrived the 16th of October 2022, God has always shown himself mighty."

See post below:

Social media reactions:

Marinatessy6 said:

"Big congratulations."

Easy2suzy_bw wrote:

"God has always been good and faithful, if he has said it, then he will do it, no matter how long the timing or the age of any human, God is always just in time."

Couple welcome twins after 16 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Ambrose Akinmoluwayan made headlines following the birth of their twin babies after 16 years of marriage.

Speaking on the great testimony in his life, the father of two gave gratitude to God for answering their prayers after 16 years. He also disclosed that his wife turned 50 years old this year while he turned 52.

The couple shared their testimony in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), sighted on Daily Trust. On her part, his wife, Mrs Akinmoluwayan said she felt good and happy to welcome and dedicate her babies after their birth.

Source: Legit.ng