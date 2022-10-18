Ace gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recent got people talking with a very valid prayer point she shared online

The recently married gospel music star had noted in the message shared, asking God for his protection against dangerous people we see as friends

Many other celebrities joined in the intercession, including Tope Alabi, who noted that what Mercy was saying was a valid and compelling prayer point

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently stirred emotions online with a strong prayer point she shared where she invocated for God's protection against dangerous close friends and family members.

Mercy noted that only God's protection could help when a person is being genuine to some people who are only one's life for specific strategic reasons.

Top gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently sparked reactions online with a prayer point she shared about strategic people users. Photo credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Many other celebrities felt a strong connection with Mercy's message, and prayer reacted to it, with some noting that what she said was very true and quite valid.

One of the celebrities that reacted to the prayer was Tope Alabi, who wrote in Yoruba, saying, this is a valid truth and a prayer of deep thoughts. Alabi then ended her statement with amen.

See Mercy Chinwo's prayer post that stirred reactions below:

See some of the reactions Mercy Chinwo's prayer message sparked online:

@kennyblaqmcfr_:

"Ameeeeeeeeen"

@joepraize_de_emperor:

"May our Genuineness keep destroying their being “strategic” in Jesus Name."

@mosesbliss:

"This right here! Ahh!"

@officialchiomajesus:

"AMENNNN ….Where is the lie.. Nothing Truer… Words on Marble…"

@nosaalways:

"This just gave me goosebumps o! Because I just talked about this right now."

@frekeumoh:

"Mercy…. God bless you."

