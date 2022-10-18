A lady who travelled abroad during her NYSC has packed her bags and moved back to Nigeria after staying for some time

According to a TikTok video shared by the lady named Stephnny, she missed Nigeria so she decided to come back

The short clip has sparked reactions from Nigerians as they took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A lady who was living abroad returned to Nigeria for her compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

The lady identified as Stephnny said after she was mobilised for her service year, she decided to travel back abroad, as she fell sick and became depressed.

Stephnny was mobilised for her NYSC and posted to Bayelsa state but said she was unhappy. Photo credit: TikTok/@_steph.nny and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

But according to her, she decided to come back to Nigeria because she started missing the country badly while abroad.

Stephnny shared sad photos in a TikTok video saying she has returned to Nigeria and become a chronic introvert.

Stephnny got posted to Bayelsa state for her NYSC

After she returned from abroad the first time for her NYSC, she was posted to Bayelasa state.

She was posted in a school but unfortunately, she wasn't too happy as she sahved her hair. It is not clear if she has completed the service year, but one reply she made to a comment indicates she is now in Lagos.

Stephny has shared photos of some art works she produced as she started finding herself and being happy again. Some people have offered her words of encouragement to her on the need to be strong and happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Oyeyemi Afeez Olaita said:

"Pele my dear. Small time you go adapt."

@Okeoghene commented:

"If you really want to continue with your artistic side, I can assist you push through."

@Showunmi Gbenga said:

"Hope you enjoy little of your serve."

@Patienceigwe_ commented:

"I'm available if you need a friend. I'm an extrovert tho."

@user1296226983514 said:

"Complete that thing and collect your certificate. Those that will tell you it doesn't matter will not be there for the wahala."

@Ukan Idagbo commented:

"I totally understand."

@sotonwaabrahamolutola said:

"Come to Lagos for a change of scenario."

@BeeJay said:

"If you need a friend. am here for you."

