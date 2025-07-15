Many banks in Nigeria operate from 8:00am to 4:00pm, but a banker has shown that not all bank workers go home after the normal closing hours

In a video made at 6:57pm at night, he showed the usual bank areas that open for customers during open hours, now deserted

Despite the time, he filmed his marketing department colleagues who were still at their desks working

A First Bank worker, known on TikTok as @ayooluomo1, has shared a video of his colleagues in the marketing department still working at their desks at 6:57pm at night.

The banker started his video by showing the deserted state of the banking areas open to customers during the day, and noted that the service people had all gone home.

He then panned his camera to show his female colleagues still working. He funnily asked them if they were still working.

The ladies replied in the affirmative, as they focused on their respective computer screens.

Amused, the man hailed their department and joked about them boasting of being able to work under pressure and do 20 reports together.

His video elicited mixed reactions on TikTok.

People react to banker's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the banker's video with his colleagues below:

Spencer_joyce said:

"I can sight Titi 🤣🤭🤭 make una weldone, e no easy for here too oo."

Brandon said:

"No be like this for my branch oh, service people till 8pm."

the_ruqayyah said:

"Na during general reports marketers no dey go house early😂😭especially mpr This was me and my team past 2 weeks."

Iruoghene Evans Okpi said:

"Some kind control officers go fit just provoke send query give everybody for overstaying."

Prince Adewale995 said:

"I just Dey comot for my GH office going to work on my reports in the office."

Spart said:

"Abosi…because your marketers managed to stay past 6pm today."

sage12 said:

"The reverse is the case here oo, na we dey first service team go home for my branch o."

clibabineaux said:

"Lmaoooooo to 7 keh. Wallahi work just dey start by that time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a female banker's hustle at night had sent social media users into a frenzy.

Bank worker claims bankers don't marry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female banker had dismissed claims that they don't get married. She shared a clip to support her claim and show herself as an example.

The clip showed the banker looking happy and proudly flaunting her wedding ring while dressed in corporate attire. She confidently displayed her ring, beaming with excitement and challenging the stereotypes surrounding her profession.

"That is totally false. Many of my colleagues are married and living in peace. Why will banking stop you from seeing a partner? Who even comes up with these lies?" a banker named Ola Nancy told Legit.ng while reacting to claims that they don't find love.

