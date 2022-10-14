On October 10, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred National Honours on deserving Nigerians.

Among those who received the honours are some women who have distinguished themselves in their various areas of calling.

The top women were recognised with various national honours by president Buhari. Photo credit: @ngoIweala, @abikedabiri and TheCable.

There are so many women in the National Honours list, but Legit.ng singles out 3 of them for a mention in this list.

1. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

One of Nigeria's most respected women, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

She was a former managing Director of the World Bank before she took up her new role at the WTO.

Also, Dr Iweala at various times served as Nigeria's minister of finance. She was conferred with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Tuesday.

2. Amina Muhammed

Another Nigerian woman who plays at the global level and who was honoured by the president is Dr Amina Muhammed.

Dr Muhammed is a former minister under Buhari's government before she became the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

She was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

3. Abike Dabiri Erewa

A former broadcaster and an ex-member of the National Assembly, Abike Dabiri Erewa is one of those who received national honours from president Buhari.

Erewa is currently the Director General of the newly-established Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.

The 60-year-old Erewa was conferred with Officer of The Order of the Niger, OON by president Buhari.

She said in a tweet to celebrate the feat:

"A world of gratitude to all who sent me congratulatory messages on my 60th birthday which coincided with the National Honor of OON conferred on me. I may not have been able to reply all individually, but pls accept my gratitude for your overwhelming kind messages."

