A video has shown a Nigerian dad arguing with his wife over the number of diapers to use for their kid per day

In a TikTok clip, the man got visibly angry and queried his wife as to why the diapers finishes quicker than expected

The funny video has generated hilarious reactions from TikTok users who asked the man to take things easy

A viral video of a Nigerian man arguing with his wife about the use of kids diapers has attracted attention.

The funny TikTok clip shows the man visibly miffed as he argues that the diapers he buys finishes too quick.

The Nigerian dad says his wife should use only one diaper per day for their baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@only_rebeka and Eric O'Connell/Getty Images.

This came after he came back and dropped a new pack of diapers he just bought at a high price.

He then issued instructions as to how the diapers should be used so that it will last longer.

Baby must poopoo, says wife

But his wife was not having it as she explained to him that it is not her fault if the diaper finishes quick.

She argues that the baby is eating, so it has to poopoo, which is a natural thing.

Her husband however fired back in the video, saying one diaper should be enough for the day.

He threatened to stop buying and said he won't buy again for the next three months.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Flora Smith said:

"You never start you don dey complain."

@Jerry commented:

"One of my guy always make one parable. Na pampers be man. Lol."

@Chinwendu Umeh382 said:

"My baby dey use 5 before day break."

@Amarachi Faith398 commented:

"This pampers something almost cause problem for my house."

@Fikayomi Bright said:

"It’s not possible oo! My baby dey use 120 pieces for three weeks."

