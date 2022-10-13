A young lady has taken to TikTok to make a case for ladies who are attracted to only wealthy men

According to the lady identified as @nadyakrav2 on TikTok, such women are simply 'cashsexuals'

The oyinbo lady also advised people to stop the stereotype of labelling women 'golddiggers' if they show interest in money

An oyinbo lady named @nadyakrav2 on TikTok has claimed that some women including herself are 'cashsexuals' by nature.

According to Nady, this form of sexuality makes ladies to get interested in only wealthy men.

Lady calls herself a cashsexual Photo Credit: @nadyakrav2 / TikTok, Osaka Wayne Studios / Getty images

She revealed that she's also a 'cashsexual' and advised people to stop referring to her likes as golddiggers just because they love wealthy men.

In her words:

"I am cashsexual. We even have our own flag. It is a sexuality when a person like me is attracted to people who only have a lot of money.

"It is really hard that people are not accepting it calling us gold diggers, sugar babies. We're not that. We're just cashsexuals. It's just like any other sexuality. Please we should be heard. Our voices must be heard."

Netizens react as lady makes case for 'cashsexuals'

@lindadelarue562 said:

"I'm both cashsexual and transfinance. I'm "bi" something but I just don't know what."

@notyourregularblackgal wrote:

"Cashsexual lives matter. Our voices must be heard."

@martin_yorkshireterrier stated:

"I’m not attracted to people with money, but to money. How am I called?"

@maria.a.lazareva said:

"I identify as cashsexual but I just don’t feel accepted by the circle."

@psyche.brains remarked:

"I don’t get why people calls us “gold digger tho” we are who we are."

@babymamalets noted:

"I don’t get it like that money won’t be in your grave I am sad for you guys u will like the money more than the real experience and life some of it."

@kellivance787 added:

"If someone has a lot of money doesn't mean they're going to be kind, generous, or give you any?"

Watch the video below:

Lady says only broke men tag women golddiggers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Toke Makinwa always seems to have something to say against men who call out women for whatever reason.

In her latest vlog, the ivory fashionista stated that men who call women gold diggers are often broke and do not have much to offer. Her interesting point of view has gone viral with some agreeing with her, while many have tagged it as ordinary rants from a feminist.

However, Makinwa, who has flown the flag of being baby girl for life seems convinced that broke men are the one who think some women are gold diggers. According to the fashionista, a real man does not say a woman likes money and would never call a woman a gold digger.

Source: Legit.ng