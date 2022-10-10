A beautiful one-year-old Nigerian girl has impressed many netizens on TikTok with her intelligence

A heartwarming video shows the little girl taking over her mother's mobile phone and operating it perfectly

The smart little girl headed straight to the YouTube app and played her favourite video, Baby Shark

A one-year-old girl has shocked people online with her ability to handle a mobile phone at her tender age.

The little girl whose favourite video is 'Baby Shark' on YouTube, knows how to navigate through a mobile phone to watch it.

Little girl plays Baby Shark video Photo Credit: @mma_jessica / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a cute video, her mother gave her the phone and she gently carried it to the couch.

She headed to the YouTube app and first played Baby Shark before changing to other cartoons.

Her mother filmed her in action as the little girl also danced excitedly while playing the video on YouTube.

Smart girl receives accolades

@user8514035590838 said:

"How smart children from 2000 down are."

@astimimi stated:

"All these wise children."

@chyyderahh wrote:

"Una go dey born old women dey say na pikin."

@vinatius321 stated:

"Up coming Yahoo girl."

@doras556 added:

"One year old? Wow too smart for her age. Kids of these days amazed me with their abilities."

@adebisi_jerre commented:

"All these children dey come from old because I no understand how one year old go sabi press phone like adult o."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng