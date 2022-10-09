A funny man generated laughter after he stormed the streets riding a bicycle with his dog comfortably sitting at the back

In a TikTok video, the man did not mind that people were watching him as he navigated a busy road with his bicycle

The wise dog perched strongly at the back of the bike and held the man neatly at the waist just like a human being

A TikTok video has shown a man who stormed the streets cruising in a bicycle with his dog.

In the video, the man rode into a busy street and navigated a tarred road as people watched.

The man was seen riding around town with his dog comfortably sitting at the back of his bicycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@snipes364.



The dog was sitting comfortably on the carriage of the bicycle like a human being.

It had its hands perfectly clutched on the waist of the man as he pedalled the bike.

It is not known where the video was recorded, but it has gone viral on TikTok and has generated chain reactions.

What has baffled people is the dog's ability to sit without falling and then the way it appeareds to be enjoying the ride.

The man too rode absentmindedly, knowing that the dog will not fall. It may not be the first time he took the pet on a ride.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man carries dog on bicycle

@user6345844697672 said:

"They only here for a short time, but they are loyal for life."

@christianowray4 commented:

"He understand the assignment."

@Kinda commented:

"Man's best friend."

@Susan Spark129 said:

"This made my day... Let's love our animals."

@Ednab777 commented:

"Sunday cruise. I like it."

@Kingsley Macclean commented:

"Hello guys we are cruising in town with our lambo."

@jamesgraff171 said:

"Nice, put large basket for hound comfortable."

@Tenderheart786 said:

"Cute and adorable."

Source: Legit.ng