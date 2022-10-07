A Nigerian lady has got many people talking when she shared photos of her stomach while she was several months pregnant

At seven and eight months, her stomach sizes look relatively normal as people found it hard to believe

Many TikTok users said her nine months pregnant tummy looks like theirs whenever they just finish eating

A Nigerian lady has gone online to share a video containing photos that capture the different stages of her pregnancy and how her stomach looked.

At one month, her stomach is expectedly flat. Many Nigerians were amazed that when she was five months gone, her belly never really protruded.

Many people were in disbelief when they saw her photos. Photo source: TikTok/@bad.girl.perfect

Stomach sizes during pregnancy

When she was six months gone, she could easily pass off as someone with a natural average belly size.

Nigerians started asking questions when her stomach still looked normal at eight and nine months. As an explanation, the lady said she had an incredibly flat tummy before getting pregnant.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, her video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gold said:

"Your 9 months be like my belle when I never chop."

user6048314400209 said:

"Make all of us Dey lie for ourselves."

Nessie Morgan wondered:

"9 month looking like my tummy. Or am I pregnant?"

@joysplendor said:

"Make una take am easy Dey lie for this app abeg."

Chioma said:

"9 months na my Belle wen I wake up for morning."

Elegant_ronke said:

"Biggest lie. it's the 8months for me."

She replied:

"I had small belly."

princess_annywilliams said:

"This exactly how my tummy looks like when I had my first born,it bothered me. I do ask my mum will my baby big like this? But GOD is great she’s big."

