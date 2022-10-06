A young mother of one has lamented bitterly after losing her husband, Luke Henaughan, to the cold hands of death

The heartbroken mother revealed that she has no idea how to survive with her only child, who's just eight-year-old

Her husband was only 34 years old when he suddenly gave up the ghost on September 25, leaving them behind

A mother of one named Claire is seeking help following the death of her husband, Luke Henaughan.

Luke unexpectedly lost his life on September 25, leaving behind his beautiful wife and their only child, Abbigale.

Following his untimely demise, things have been hard for the family as they relied on Luke's income when he was still alive.

Luke worked as a career and earned £700 (N300k) per month which covered their mortgage and other bills at home.

Things have become difficult for Claire's family

Claire lamented that she has been struggling to raise money to feed her family after her husband lost his life.

She said:

"With the cost of living crisis I just don’t know how I’m going to manage. I’m so scared. Rising costs would have been bad anyhow, but now we’re going from relatively stable to completely struggling.

"Somehow, I now have to keep this house warm and everyone fed and looked after, and with no warning. I just can’t see how I’m going to do it. We hadn’t saved for a funeral, so somehow I have to find the money for that as well."

How Luke Henaughan died

Claire, from Cannock, Staffordshire, was out of town when her husband fell sick at around 5.30 am.

The sick husband called a family member who reached out to an ambulance to take care of ailing Luke.

Paramedics gave Luke CPR when they arrived, but he, unfortunately, died within 45 minutes, Metro.co.uk reports.

