A woman, Deborah Babu, met a man, Saitoty, years ago and they established a connection despite the age gap between them

Sixty-year-old Deborah said that she never thought the man would later become her husband, even though her kids loved him

After officially getting married, the lovers are now living together in a mud house as they explore each other's cultures

A 60-year-old white woman, Deborah Babu, left her country and came down to Tanzania to marry a Massai tribesman, Saitoty, that was 30 years younger.

Metro UK said that Deborah was not thinking she would meet her husband when she and her daughter, Royce, were in Tanzania in 2017.

The woman described her husband as the most caring person. Photo source: Metro UK

We have things in common

After bumping into two Massai people, Saitoty gave them souvenirs. Though the woman refused, she took a photo with them because of their traditional outfits.

Deborah said after having a conversation with Saitoty, she realised they both have things in common.

The woman stated:

"I was a happy, single woman and I didn’t seem right to me to date someone 30 years younger."

My children love him

The young man kept calling Deborah and soon revealed his intention to marry her. She stated that when her son, Sherrick (27) and daughter, Tiffany (32), met him, they really loved him, BirminghamLive reports.

After her children gave her permission to marry him, the woman flew to Tanzania two months after he revealed his intention, and they got married in a traditional way in 2018. Their court wedding was in 2022.

Speaking of her young husband, she said:

"I never expected to find a husband and marry someone so much younger than me but he is the kindest and most caring man."

She's my angel

On the other hand, Saitoty, a cattle farmer, said the first time he saw her, he felt like he had seen an angel. In his words:

"Having a wife is a big step for me. I’m proud of our marriage."

The couple now both live in a mud house as they learn about each other's culture.

