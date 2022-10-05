A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off the enticing goodies she found in her booked ride

From what she filmed, scattered at corners of the back seat are edibles like soft drinks, sweets and other snacks

Many social media users expressed surprise at the lady's discovery, while some passed funny remarks

Some Nigerian cab drivers have taken it upon themselves to give riders unforgettable experiences.

A Nigerian lady caused a stir on social media after she posted a video showing the edibles scattered in a car she had booked.

She was left stunned by what she saw. Photo Credit: TikTok/@the_bracesgirl

Source: UGC

She was left confused and amazed by the thoughtful initiative of the driver.

"I don't know if I entered Uber or shopping mall," the stunned lady wrote on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the clip, canned drinks and some snacks were seen in a pocket behind the driver's seat. At the back seat where she sat, different sweets, a soft drink and some snacks could also be seen in groups.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

oliabebeurbanchy said:

"Temptation them plenty for abuja mostly female driver’s."

Esther said:

"Omoh I no fit eat am make dem no carry me go where I know no part of the body don cost now dollar don raise lol."

jenniferosazuwa27 said:

"If I enter this kind uber ogah wen I get down just know u will have to restock cos I'm eating every dam*n thing n some are going home with me."

ladongblessing said:

"The person that went in before you is a billionaire or the driver is giving you a hint to give him a huge tip."

tomilola said:

"People wey get ojukokoro no fit enter dis kind Uber ooo cos nah everything dem go pac."

Ayomide Treasure said:

"The Nigerian in me won't allow me eat anitin.

''Who u wan turn to yam."

Taxi driver turns car into 'supermarket' with edibles for passengers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a taxi driver had filled his ride with biscuits, sweets and drinks for his passengers.

The TikTok video showed the back of the front seat which had bottles of goodies that passengers can snack on during their journey.

As if that was not enough, the back of another seat holds soft drinks that can go with whatever a rider is eating. Surprised at the thoughtfulness, the lady jokingly said that in case she disappears, then they know who to hold responsible.

Source: Legit.ng