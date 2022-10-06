Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing a mad-man who always visits a little Nigerian girl at a shop

The netizens who shared the video said he noticed that the mad-man must stop by to see the girl before going about his 'business'

According to the poster, there is more to that daily act and the mad-man may have something to tell the kid someday

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a mad-man interacting with a little girl at a shop.

A TikToker with the handle @kingoflies12 said he noticed that the mad-man always stops by to see the girl before going about his daily routine.

The mad man always visits to see the girl. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kingoflies12

He shared a video showing the mad-man on one of such strange visits. The mentally challenged man could be heard saying something incomprehensible as he tried to interact with the kid.

The netizen is of the opinion that there is more to it than what meets the eye, suggesting that the mad-man may have something to tell the kid someday.

While many persons doubted his claim, he posted a new video taken on a fresh date, The new clip showed the mad-man approaching the shop as he searched for the kid.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Harbisholar said:

''Be careful maybe he's not that mad don't allow him to come closer to the child anymore please."

Agape said:

"Same thing used to happen to me when I was young a mad men will walk me to and from school everyday. and stopped when I got to high school."

Annable Anthony said:

"E See's the child as future first Lady of Nigeria the child husband will be a president someday to rule Nigeria in good way."

no said:

Hope Chi47 said:

"Abeg put eyes for ground oo make him no carry her go one day, things are happening o."

TRUE.AMA said:

"I honestly think people are not mad. and kids too, how come they understand each other.?what if we are the one who are mad.."

