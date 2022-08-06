A young man has inspired many people on the internet after his show of care and love towards his mother went viral

According to the story, the mum suffered from cancer and lost her hair obviously to the strenous treatment for the monster

The man then grew his hair continuously for two years, then cut it and used it to make a nice wig for his mother

A man has melted hearts on social media after he grew his hair and used it to make a beautiful wig for his mother.

Melanie Shaha, the mother of the young man reportedly battled cancer and lost her hair as a result of treatment.

Matt paid N835,000 to have the hair stitched together for his mother. Photo credit: Mercedes Berg Photography.

Caring for his mother in a special way

To help his mother, Matt made the beautiful decision of growing his hair for two years for th sake of his mother.

After the hair has grown to a reasonable leaght, Mathew was said to have cut it and used it to give his mother a befitting wig.

Photos seen online show the woman wearing the wig. Reacting to what it felt like not having hair after her radition treatment, the mum told Today:

"Not having hair, you stick out like a sore thumb and well-meaning people can say things that break your heart. I don't mind being sick but I mind looking sick. I'd rather blend in and not stand out at the store."

But now, Melanie is happy that she no longer stands out in public due to a lack of hair.

She said:

"You know, I've lost my eyebrows, lost my eyelashes, I lost my hair, so it's just been such a tremendous gift to be able to have a more normal appearance, to go places and not stand out because you look unusual, but to fit in and be beautiful."

Her son started the proposition of growing his hair for his mum like a joke, but it turn out a realy amazing realith.

He said he had asked his mother over lunch one day: "I said, 'Why don't I grow out my hair to make a wig for you?'"

He paid N835,000 to have the hair made after it was shaved off his head.

