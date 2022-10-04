A Nigerian girl who lives in the UK has shared updates about what she does to earn a living over there

According to her, she works in a place where she washes plates and even packs poopoo so as to earn money

She has therefore warned people not to ask her for urgent money, knowing that she is suffering to make it

A Nigerian TikToker has shared a video warning beggars not to ask her for urgent money.

The lady named Tinu said she suffers a lot to make money in the UK where she lives.

Tinu said she washes plates plus other menial jobs to make money. Photo credit: TikTok/@barakah.

Source: UGC

According to a video she shared on her TikTok handle, she does everything her hand reaches to make money.

She was seen recording the video at work, saying she was afraid of being caught by her boss.

I'm only slay queen in Nigeria, Tinu says

Tinu says she is not a slay queen at work as she only becomes one when she is in Nigeria.

Over there, she hustles hard for money. Tinu says she packs poopoo as well as washes plate to make ends meet.

She was putting on an overall apron, showing that she was at work. The video she shared has got people talking.

Watch the video below:

Other TikTokers praise Tinu's hard work

@Shukroh said:

"May Almighty crown your effort."

@Perky berry said:

"May God bless your effort."

@user9773529607984 commented:

"They born my mama well and my mama born me well too. I will ask for urgent N2k ooo."

@Northern alpha said:

"You still slay and we love you."

@Official_Beegold said:

"May almighty make it easy."

@Tyler commented:

"I go ask ooo and nothing you go do ."

@Photosbywealth said:

"E no easy …God will help you."

@Gabriel commented:

"Omo you go fit vigilante work oooo. The way you are trying not to get caught."

Man seen inside farm in Europe

In another story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man was seen inside a farm in Europe.

According to the young man, living in Europe is not as easy as many would think it is.

But some Nigerians who saw the video say the man would be paid in Euros.

Source: Legit.ng