“Asake Come & Carry Your People”: Young Man Climbs House to Escape Puddle, Holds His Food Tight in Video
- A Nigerian man who wanted to avoid walking through a puddle had to choose between letting his food go or staining his clothes
- After some seconds of trying to walking beside it by standing on the side of a building, he jumped in and out of the water
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of the man described him as a local spider man as they talked about his escape attempt
A funny clip shared on TikTok has shown the moment a Nigerian tried very hard to avoid a puddle as he held some food in one of his hands.
In the video, the man climbed the side of a house close to the puddle as he steadied himself with a hand fixed on the side of the building.
He jumped inside the puddle
When his hands got stretched and he could not hold steady anymore, he took a quick jump inside the water and leapt out as if it was the best way to avoid the puddle.
His clothes eventually got stained but he never minded. Many Nigerians who reacted to his video found his way of escaping the puddle very funny.
Watch the video below:
Below are some of the reactions:
user1432190165823 said:
"Too much sense."
abikeade9694 said:
"This food must not pour away, make i kuku enter water, na house a deh go, a go clean up if a done reach house."
Anna Nicky said:
"Our very own Spider man."
Mafix said:
"Baba still enter the water last last."
Spido said:
"Maths teacher trying to reach school on time."
joel said:
"if he still pack he's trouser up and walk slow."
Megaprime said:
"Hunger no be anybody mate. That coke must go down."
Ejay Tanko said:
"Yoruba spiderman coming back from owambe mission."
