A video of a dirty-looking building where tenants are trying to make the best use of rainwater has stirred reactions online

In the clip, the people stood at their balconies with pipes as they got the water into their big buckets

Many people who watched the video online said that their situation is so sad to see in a country that should have basic amenities

A very short video shared on TikTok has shown tenants standing at their verandas in a tall building, trying to get rainwater.

During rainfall, the tenants could be seen stretching out long pipes with a funnel at the edge, which they used to get water into their reservoirs.

Many people were sad to see tenants living in such a situation. Photo source: TikTok/@ahmedoalebiosu

Source: UGC

Using pipes to get water

The way the pipes were built showed that they were made for such a situation and the building must be having a water crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Getting water from the same drain hole at the rooftop, the tenants stretched their pipes out at intervals for fair sharing.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 59,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

johnson21302 said:

"Funny people my country no kill person."

Oma Jay said:

"This is so sad. for a country that has all of God's best resources & talent, we shouldn't be living like this. 2023 vote wisely from top to bottom."

BekkesFoodDomain said:

"I know the struggle. When you live in a community that lacks water or water source. I am so lucky to have a house with good water."

Henry Ani507 said:

"God Thank you for comoting me from the trenches."

Your boyfriend said:

"Hard life has become normal life in my country that’s so sad FR."

Man buys dirty-looking house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man known as Derrick on Instagram, who described himself as a real estate investor, shared a video of his recently acquired property online.

In the clip, Derrick said he saw a house advert on Facebook and decided to pay $80,000 (N33,220,800) for it without even physically inspecting the building.

He revealed that the house is actually worth $140,000 (N58,136,400). A video he shared showed the house in a state of disrepair.

Source: Legit.ng