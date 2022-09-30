A former professional athlete identified as Javeno Mclean has opened a gym exclusively for disabled people

Javeno runs the gym known as J7 Community Health Center in Manchester, UK and it is completely free of charge

Social media users have applauded Javeno for the great job he is doing after a video showed him helping the disabled to train

An ex professional athlete has been praised for his good heart after he is seen helping disabled people to meet their fitness goals.

The inspirational man known as Javeno Mclean threw the doors of his gym open for every disabled person willing to exercise.

Javeno Mclean has been recognised for his social work at J7 Community Health Center, Manchester. Photo credit: @j7healthjaveno.

Source: Instagram

The gym known as J7 Community Health Center in Manchester, UK is not for profit as it is completely free.

Javeno Mclean helps the disabled to train

Apart from the fact that the gym house is free, Javeno takes part in the activities as he helps people living with disabilities to perform tasking exercises.

A touching video showed him in the gym house as he is surrounded by many who came to exercise.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users praise Javeno Mclean

@TheFakeDMQuinn said:

"Follow-up question on this: is Javeno's gym self-sustaining, since he doesn't charge, or is there a way to contribute? I literally had good dreams last night about this place. Such an amazing idea and obviously a wonderful person. Post if there's a way to help, pls."

@gianmaster191 commented:

"Thank you! I was wondering who this amazing human being was."

@RIWills said:

"This man has joy overflowing from his heart. It’s not forced. Not faked. Genuine. It’s infectious. Real love. Love it."

@imbzq commented:

"If he's doing this for free, he must need funding. Any idea how I can donate to help?"

@kenwise46 said:

"There was a similar story of a person who did this for senior citizens and the results were remarkable. Some of the people could hardly walk when they started and they were transformed into stronger and more independent people."

@bosh72 said:

"This gave me a happy cry. God bless him."

71-year-old woman performs difficult exercises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 71-year-old woman stormed the gym to exercise.

She regularly shares video where she does energy-sapping exercises.

Many social media users who follow her always wonder where she gets the energy to do her exercise routines.

Source: Legit.ng