A 2-year-old boy has been praised online because of his amazing football talent.

The kid whose name is not yet known was spotted in a video playing football like a trained professional.

The boy has attracted social media applause becuse of his football skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@kyrie.channel.

In the short TikTok clip, the boy used his left foot to score a lot of goals when multiple balls were placed before him.

He was in the pitch alone, facing a small goal post. His way of kicking the ball gives him away as someone who is heavily gifted.

The video has warmed so many hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions trailed the viral video as football enthusiasts took to the comment section to call the boy the Greatest Of All Times, GOAT.

But others said it is in the nature of male kids to play football.

For instance, @damexmrcoded commented:

"I never see wetin go make my pikin no play ball."

