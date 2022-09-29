A beautiful mother could not control her emotions after reuniting with her little daughter two years later

In a touching video, the mother revealed that they had been apart for two years before seeing each other again

Sadly, the little girl could not recognize her and the mother broke down in tears while carrying her child

A reunion video between a mother and her little daughter has stirred emotions online.

The mother and daughter reunited with each other after two years of being apart.

The emotional mother identified as @fatumahbintaishah on TikTok lamented that her daughter couldn't recognise her after they met each other.

Mum in tears as she reunites with daughter Photo Credit: @fatumahbintaishah / TikTok

She cried in a viral video as her daughter kept a straight face and turned her eyes away.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @fatumahbintaishah said:

"After two years without seeing me physically. I looked like a stranger to her."

Reactions trail video of mum and daughter reuniting after 2 years

@daisyedrie0 said:

"My baby will do this to me l swear. l left her at one year. Now she is four."

@abbytuwei254 stated:

"l have cry imagining l left mine when she was 1 and half years lam sure she don't know me."

@user9847080671697 commented:

"I'm leaving mine at 9yrs the other one is 5yrs at least I won't be a stranger when I come back."

@prossynam0 stated:

"I left my daughter when she was one year and two months I don't know or she will recognize me."

@shamix18 wrote:

"So so sorry even mi don't know whether my daughter shall do remember me for sure, I can't hold my tears for also."

@beshydabestled added:

"I always feel like this too my son will not recognize me at all I left him with 8 months I don't know what I will do to make him know me as her mum."

Watch the video below:

Man reunites with mum after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video capturing the reunion of a Nigerian man and his mother after 7 years of being apart has melted hearts on the net.

The short clip shared on TikTok started with the barefooted excited mum walking towards her son with arms wide open. She couldn't put her emotions into check. Other well-wishers and loved ones were on the ground to receive the young man.

After hugging him, the woman bowed down on the floor to thank God. What followed next was the young man spraying wads of cash on his mum on the road where they stood.

