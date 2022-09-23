In recent times, a few people have gone viral because of the rare bodily features they carry.

They came into the limelight after they shared their stories on social media.

The kids went viral due to how different they look. Photo credits: TikTok/@gbozimormoses, @alaija.h. and @heyy..cheryl.

Source: UGC

The society is always awestruck anytime such rare people come up with the birthmarks or features that make them stand out.

They usually become internet sensations due to the fact that it is rare to encounter people like them.

Such people have recently been spotted on internet trends. Legit.ng presents 3 people that have gone viral due to their unique body features.

1. Lady who shares birthmark with her kid brother

The lady confirmed that the birthmark runs in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@alaija.h.

Source: UGC

A lady identified on TikTok as @alaija.h. shared a short clip capturing the birthmark she shares with her brother.

The silvery mark runs from their forehead down towards their nose area. The unique mark is thought to be vitiligo.

The sister has the same mark on her belly. She confirmed in one of her videos that the mark runs in her family.

2. Father who shares white man with his son

People have described them as rare. Photo credit: TikTok/@gbozimormoses.

Source: UGC

Similarly, a man identified on TikTok as @gbozimormoses shared a video of hims and his son showing of their birthmark.

The birthmark is also believed to be vitiligo, but the resemblance it created between the two stunned many.

After seen the mark that run from their forehead to the face, a lot of people said there would be no need for DNA to confirm who is the father of the kid.

3. Girl with rare blue eyes

The Liberian mum dressed her daughter in a unique way as the camera captured her cute eyes. Photo credit: TikTok/@heyy..cheryl.

Source: UGC

A baby girl quickly became a viral TikTok sensation after her mother shared a video of her and people noticed her unique eyes.

In the video, the mum said when she noticed her kids eyes at birth, she thought them to be very beautiful.

The girl's eyes which look like those of a tiger stunned internet users.

Video shows twin kids who have different skin colours, one albino, the other black

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that twin babies with different skin colours were sighted online.

The video seen on TikTok shows that the boy has black skin while the girl has albinism.

The video stunned internet users who described the two kids as rare.

Source: Legit.ng