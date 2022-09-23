A Nigerian lady has berated ladies with no jobs who have iPhone 13 Pro Max and the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max

According to her, such ladies are worthless and should have invested the money used in acquiring the smartphone

She went on to remind her fellow ladies that newer iPhone smartphones would definitely be released

A lady has stirred reactions on social media after she slammed jobless women using iPhone's latest smartphone models.

The lady's rant recorded in a car was shared on Instagram by the blog @gossipmilltv asking netizens if she made sense or not.

She started out by saying that any young lady using iPhone 13 Pro Max or the newest model in town and is not gainfully employed is worthless.

"If you are a young girl, you are using iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max and you don't have anything you are doing, let me tell you, you are worthless."

The lady went on to explain what she meant by being worthless.

"You know what I mean by worthless? You should invest that money...You should get something doing...

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Get something doing instead of waiting for someone to do it for you. You should be working...," excerpts from her rant reads.

She reminded ladies that iPhone 15 and 16 will soon come out.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@laura__ebi said:

"Na only for una country na phone be problem, small children dey use the latest iPhone for other countries and buying latest phone nor suppose be important topic. Poverty mentality."

@holy_spireet said:

"Na true she talk na… Many of these girls using big phones don’t have any source of income. Ask them what they do for a living, na their toto them dey sell."

@dr.legendclothing said:

"Aunty no worry .... If iphone 15 come out , we go still buy am for them . them dem just dey idle . so anytime we need them , one call away . we no wan dey hear excuse say i go yaba go source goods."

@zeronegativity100 said:

"I think she's unhappy that she's past her prime and cant get the same gifts.....just saying."

@julietnjemanze said:

"What if they're are Using it for content creation and that's their job? The world is evolving pls understand that."

